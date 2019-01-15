Netflix price increase might help Albuquerque | KOB 4
Netflix price increase might help Albuquerque

Patrick Hayes
January 15, 2019 06:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Nearly 58 million U.S. subscribers will soon be paying more to stream TV shows and movies.

Most users will go from paying $11 per month to $13. However, other plans will also be affected.

According to the company, the increase will help Netflix create more original content like "Bird Box" or "Orange is the New Black."

As KOB previously reported, Netflix purchased Albuquerque Studios and was given $4.5 million in incentives from the City of Albuquerque.

In return, Netflix would add more than 1,000 jobs while investing $1 billion into the economy.

The city’s director of economic development, Synthia Jaramillo, sent KOB the following statement:

Netflix recently stated that they will focus on and develop original content and with that decision there comes a need for investment in everything from infrastructure to talent. Albuquerque has seen the benefits of that increased investment.

Netflix has filmed various productions in New Mexico over the years and they are currently filming here. With their permanent presence in Albuquerque, the city will see increased productions in the future.

Patrick Hayes


Updated: January 15, 2019 06:23 PM
Created: January 15, 2019 05:48 PM

