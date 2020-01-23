Netflix spent more than $150M in New Mexico in 2019 | KOB 4
Netflix spent more than $150M in New Mexico in 2019

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 23, 2020 01:33 PM
Created: January 23, 2020 11:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Netflix is spending a lot of money in New Mexico.

According to Albuquerque Business First, the media company passed their spending goal in 2019, paying out more than $150 million. 

Netflix also hired 1,600 cast and crew members and worked with more than 2,000 vendors. 

The company has said it expects to spend more than a billion dollars in New Mexico over 10 years. 

