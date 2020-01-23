Netflix spent more than $150M in New Mexico in 2019

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 23, 2020 01:33 PM
Created: January 23, 2020 11:30 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Netflix is spending a lot of money in New Mexico.
According to Albuquerque Business First, the media company passed their spending goal in 2019, paying out more than $150 million.
Netflix also hired 1,600 cast and crew members and worked with more than 2,000 vendors.
The company has said it expects to spend more than a billion dollars in New Mexico over 10 years.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company