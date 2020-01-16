New activity book teaches kids about Bernalillo County government | KOB 4
New activity book teaches kids about Bernalillo County government

Christina Rodriguez
Created: January 16, 2020 10:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover wants to get kids started early in learning how their government works – and it all starts with a new coloring and activity book. 

It's called the "About My County Activity Book." The book was delivered to students at Tomasita Elementary Wednesday, and it seemed to be a hit. 

"I thought that it was good to have some kids learn about the county and the districts," one student said. "Also at the same time, having some games and puzzles to help them learn about it too."

Stover said it's her plan to take the activity book to as many classrooms as possible so kids can help make their community a better place to live, work and play. 

"I think it was pretty cool how they explained what they did, and what they did in the clerk district office," another student said. 


