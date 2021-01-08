New advisory board attempts to resolve rift between BCSO sheriff, district attorney

"I think the board is a little bit misinformed," he said. "I'm not sure where they are getting their information."

Undersheriff Covington says BCSO is following the law for deputy reporting requirements.

"The fact of the matter is the DA's office just sent us the questionnaire on Tuesday of this week, and it's currently being reviewed," he said.

In a previous letter, Sheriff Gonzales called the questionnaire lengthy and intrusive. He added that it intrudes on the privacy of deputies. He said they are not required by law to fill it out.

A statement from an official in the district attorney's office said "We are pleased to hear they have agreed to work with us to rebuild the public's trust in the important police work."