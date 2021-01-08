New advisory board attempts to resolve rift between BCSO sheriff, district attorney

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: January 08, 2021 05:22 PM
Created: January 08, 2021 04:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In only its third official meeting, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Advisory Review Board addressed a public disagreement between Sheriff Manny Gonzales and District Attorney Raul Torrez.
"I don't want to give the impression that our role is to decide with the D.A., or the sheriff. But certainly to indicate that the public appearance of conflict between our law enforcement community is not a healthy show," one of the members said.
The rift, outlined in public letters, stems from the district attorney wanting to create database on law enforcement agents to help identify individuals involved in misconduct that reflects bias. To do so, Torrez is asking for deputies to proactively fill out a questionnaire.
Discussing the sheriff's refusal to comply with the DA was the agenda item, however, a BCSO undersheriff says there is some confusion.
"I think the board is a little bit misinformed," he said. "I'm not sure where they are getting their information."
Undersheriff Covington says BCSO is following the law for deputy reporting requirements.
"The fact of the matter is the DA's office just sent us the questionnaire on Tuesday of this week, and it's currently being reviewed," he said.
In a previous letter, Sheriff Gonzales called the questionnaire lengthy and intrusive. He added that it intrudes on the privacy of deputies. He said they are not required by law to fill it out.
A statement from an official in the district attorney's office said "We are pleased to hear they have agreed to work with us to rebuild the public's trust in the important police work."
