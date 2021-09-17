New Downtown affordable housing complex in the works | KOB 4
New Downtown affordable housing complex in the works

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 17, 2021 10:17 AM
Created: September 17, 2021 10:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A new housing project is in the works to provide more affordable rental options Downtown.

Plans for the six-story, "Downtowner" apartment complex development went before the City of Albuquerque's development commission. The commission liked the plans, which call for around 200 small, affordable apartments and restaurant space on the first floor. The complex would be built at First and Silver, on a lot currently used as a storage site. 

Developers anticipate funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development will help cover the $30 million cost. 


