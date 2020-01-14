New AFR program decreases call volume by 4,000 | KOB 4
New AFR program decreases call volume by 4,000

Joy Wang
Created: January 14, 2020 10:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to 4,000 fewer calls last year because of a new program.

The H.E.A.R.T program or Home Engagement & Alternative Response Team is designed to identify people who frequently call 911 and connect them with the appropriate social services and resources.

“By use of the H.E.A.R.T team we've reduced the amount of calls overall that AFR had in 2019, but really what it's about is connecting with the community and making sure we send out the right resource at the right time,” said AFR Lieutenant Tom Ruiz.

The new approach also helps the city’s goal when it comes to sustainability. Before, some units were running at 110% of their threshold.

Last year AFR received about 105,000 calls. This has been the first time in the past several years that AFR has seen a drop in call volume.
 


