New Albuquerque ordinances would require pawn shops to get picture of sellers

"Well I think what it does is, is it gives evidence," Gibson said. "Useable evidence for law enforcement."

Tess Conti, owner of Rocky Mountain Gold and Silver Exchange, said her customers were polled, and they did not want their photograph taken.

"They don't want their merchandise photographed, and they especially do not want to uploaded in a national crime database," she said.

Conti worries the new rules will hurt Albuquerque pawn shops. She believes customers will just sell their items to shops in another city.

"This ordinance is just over the top," she said.

The mayor is expected to give the ordinance his signature of approved sometime next week.

