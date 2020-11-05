New Albuquerque ordinances would require pawn shops to get picture of sellers | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Albuquerque ordinances would require pawn shops to get picture of sellers

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: November 05, 2020 06:24 PM
Created: November 05, 2020 04:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Pawn shops in Albuquerque will have to follow new rules to help stop people from selling stolen goods. 

The Albuquerque City Council passed the rules, which were backed by police.

Advertisement

"People all over the city, really, have been struggling with getting their houses broken into, their cars broken into, their businesses broken into and losing things to theft," said councilor Diane Gibson. 

The ordinance requires a picture of the person and the item they are selling to be uploaded to a database that the Albuquerque Police Department could access.

"Well I think what it does is, is it gives evidence," Gibson said. "Useable evidence for law enforcement."

Tess Conti, owner of Rocky Mountain Gold and Silver Exchange, said her customers were polled, and they did not want their photograph taken.

"They don't want their merchandise photographed, and they especially do not want to uploaded in a national crime database," she said.

Conti worries the new rules will hurt Albuquerque pawn shops. She believes customers will just sell their items to shops in another city. 

"This ordinance is just over the top," she said.

The mayor is expected to give the ordinance his signature of approved sometime next week.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

As NM sets single-day COVID-19 death record, governor warns pandemic is getting worse
As NM sets single-day COVID-19 death record, governor warns pandemic is getting worse
New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 862 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 862 additional COVID-19 cases
Albuquerque police locate two missing siblings
From left to right: Lacy Clark, Amiliano Cordova, Alena Cordova
Man arrested for DWI crash that killed Kirtland AFB airman
Man arrested for DWI crash that killed Kirtland AFB airman
New Albuquerque ordinances would require pawn shops to get picture of sellers
New Albuquerque ordinances would require pawn shops to get picture of sellers
Advertisement


As NM sets single-day COVID-19 death record, governor warns pandemic is getting worse
As NM sets single-day COVID-19 death record, governor warns pandemic is getting worse
Trump hits election integrity with unsupported complaints
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 862 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 862 additional COVID-19 cases
Business owner relieved governor stopped short of announcing new restrictions
Business owner relieved governor stopped short of announcing new restrictions
New Mexico election results
New Mexico election results