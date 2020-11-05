New Albuquerque ordinances would require pawn shops to get picture of sellers

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Pawn shops in Albuquerque will have to follow new rules to help stop people from selling stolen goods.
The Albuquerque City Council passed the rules, which were backed by police.
"People all over the city, really, have been struggling with getting their houses broken into, their cars broken into, their businesses broken into and losing things to theft," said councilor Diane Gibson.
The ordinance requires a picture of the person and the item they are selling to be uploaded to a database that the Albuquerque Police Department could access.
"Well I think what it does is, is it gives evidence," Gibson said. "Useable evidence for law enforcement."
Tess Conti, owner of Rocky Mountain Gold and Silver Exchange, said her customers were polled, and they did not want their photograph taken.
"They don't want their merchandise photographed, and they especially do not want to uploaded in a national crime database," she said.
Conti worries the new rules will hurt Albuquerque pawn shops. She believes customers will just sell their items to shops in another city.
"This ordinance is just over the top," she said.
The mayor is expected to give the ordinance his signature of approved sometime next week.
