New Amazon fulfillment center coming to Los Lunas

The average starting wage for front-line employees will be more than $15/hour with benefits for full-time employees, including insurance, 401k, paid parental leave and a tuition assistance program.

“This Amazon facility is a significant economic development opportunity for the Village of Los Lunas. Their investment into the community during the post-pandemic climate will be transformative," Mayor Charles Griego said. "Our ability to create more employment opportunities for our local families could not have come at a better time and we are beyond excited to have Amazon become another great community partner."