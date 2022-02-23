New Amazon fulfillment center coming to Los Lunas | KOB 4

New Amazon fulfillment center coming to Los Lunas

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: February 23, 2022 08:42 AM
Created: February 23, 2022 08:26 AM

LOS LUNAS, N.M. – Amazon confirmed early Wednesday a lease agreement and plans for a new fulfillment center in Los Lunas. 

According to the company, the 1-million square foot center will create over 600 full-time jobs, with comprehensive benefits, as it launches in 2023.

The average starting wage for front-line employees will be more than $15/hour with benefits for full-time employees, including insurance, 401k, paid parental leave and a tuition assistance program. 

“This Amazon facility is a significant economic development opportunity for the Village of Los Lunas. Their investment into the community during the post-pandemic climate will be transformative," Mayor Charles Griego said. "Our ability to create more employment opportunities for our local families could not have come at a better time and we are beyond excited to have Amazon become another great community partner."

The project is expected to have a total economic impact of $300 million.


