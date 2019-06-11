New APD officers focus on community-based policing strategies | KOB 4
New APD officers focus on community-based policing strategies

Joy Wang
June 11, 2019 10:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 100 new police officers are patrolling the streets of Albuquerque. One of them is Officer Chase Jewell. 

Jewell's day begins with a field brief at the home of a block captain in northwest Albuquerque, and it's part of Mayor Tim Keller's new plan to focus on community policing. 

"We're serving a community rather than just doing this as a job and it kind of gives us more of a sense of pride when we do that," Jewell said. 

Most officers are assigned to a block captain and have to check in regularly. 

"We had to expand our academy, we had to get different kinds of training for community-based policing," Keller said. "All of that is finally coming to fruition a year and a half later."

Keller said the department is working on hiring another 300 officers – about 100 a year. 

Jewell went through four months of field training with four different officers in four different area commands and working four different shifts.

He's been on his own now for just over a month. 

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: June 11, 2019 10:38 PM
Created: June 11, 2019 09:50 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

