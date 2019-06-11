New APD officers focus on community-based policing strategies

Most officers are assigned to a block captain and have to check in regularly.

"We had to expand our academy, we had to get different kinds of training for community-based policing," Keller said. "All of that is finally coming to fruition a year and a half later."

Keller said the department is working on hiring another 300 officers – about 100 a year.

Jewell went through four months of field training with four different officers in four different area commands and working four different shifts.

He's been on his own now for just over a month.