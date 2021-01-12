New APD report compares Albuquerque homicide rate against other U.S. cities

KOB 4 asked if the decrease was because the city broke its own record for the most homicides in 2019, and why it’s necessary to look at trends across the country.

"I think it's really for two reasons. Number one, we're concerned about it going up. When we see this going up in other cities we expect a challenge. And we're very worried, of course, with what we're seeing in other cities and the combination of COVID's pressure on our families economically,” Mayor Keller said. “Even COVID's pressure on our police department and the number of folks that we have to have out getting tested and so forth. So, I think it's just important context for folks to know. But, it also is a reminder we have to keep working hard on our own."

In APD’s report, they compared Albuquerque to 25 cities including Baltimore, Detroit, Atlanta and Milwaukee. Out of the 25 cities, Albuquerque’s homicide rate was still below average. However, if APD’s calculated homicide rate for 2020 is compared to the FBI’s latest national average from 2019, the Duke City is still well above twice as deadly as most of the country.

"With that said, we still know it's too high, and we have to keep our focus on the prevention side,” Gallegos said.

Both APD and Mayor Keller said they’re hoping to make more progress driving down crime in 2021.