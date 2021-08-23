New APD video series episode aims for progress in drive-by shooting case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD hopes the newest episode of APD's 'Duke City Case Files' will help make progress in a fatal drive-by shooting case that is now a year old.

Daniel Collins was walking his bicycle home at around 4 a.m. August 21, 2020, when someone in a pickup truck shot and killed him near Juan Tabo and Central. Police found the pickup and have persons of interest but have yet to make any arrests.