New APD video series episode aims for progress in drive-by shooting case

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 23, 2021 11:04 AM
Created: August 23, 2021 10:34 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD hopes the newest episode of APD's 'Duke City Case Files' will help make progress in a fatal drive-by shooting case that is now a year old.
Daniel Collins was walking his bicycle home at around 4 a.m. August 21, 2020, when someone in a pickup truck shot and killed him near Juan Tabo and Central. Police found the pickup and have persons of interest but have yet to make any arrests.
Police hope that the video will lead to someone stepping forward.
If you have any details regarding the case, contact APD Crimestoppers at (505)-843-STOP or p3tips.com/53.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company