New APD working group sets sights on tackling street racing, speeding | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 15, 2020 11:27 AM
Created: November 15, 2020 11:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Albuquerque and APD announced the creation of a new APD working group to tackle street racing and speeding.

The group will work across city departments and gather input from neighborhood and elected leaders. APD’s Motor Unit will start enhanced enforcement while the working group identifies tools to target aggressive drivers. 

“Racing hot spots have flared up throughout the city and often move from location to location, and we need a coordinated strategy to address them,” Mayor Keller said. “Loud racing in the middle of the night is obviously a quality of life concern, but it’s much more than that. Speeding on our streets is dangerous and contributes to tragic deaths and injury crashes. Especially with more kids out on the streets during coronavirus, this is not acceptable in our neighborhoods.”

APD Interim Chief Harold Medina said city officials should consider new legislation to curb street racing.

“This is a public safety priority for the department,” he said. “I want our Motor Unit focusing more on preventing crashes, rather than having to investigate deadly incidents on our roads.”

Major recent speeding hot spots include:

  • Montgomery Corridor from Carlisle to Tramway
  •  Coors Boulevard from NM528 to Central
  • Paseo Del Norte from I-25 to Tramway
  • Eubank Boulevard from Montgomery to Lomas
  • Unser from Gibson to Paseo Del Norte

 


