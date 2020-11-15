New APD working group sets sights on tackling street racing, speeding

“Racing hot spots have flared up throughout the city and often move from location to location, and we need a coordinated strategy to address them,” Mayor Keller said. “Loud racing in the middle of the night is obviously a quality of life concern, but it’s much more than that. Speeding on our streets is dangerous and contributes to tragic deaths and injury crashes. Especially with more kids out on the streets during coronavirus, this is not acceptable in our neighborhoods.”

APD Interim Chief Harold Medina said city officials should consider new legislation to curb street racing.