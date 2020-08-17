New app lets users rent private pools by the hour

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since COVID-19 has closed most public pools this summer, a new app is helping people find ways to stay cool.
The ‘Swimply’ app lets people search for pools in their area and rent them out by the hour.
"Yesterday was my first customer here they rented it out for an hour—it’s by the hour. So far, so good. Everybody enjoyed it and I made a little money on the side,” said Sam Giron, a pool owner.
Giron said his brother-in-law told him about the app. Now it's helping him bring in extra cash to maintain the pool.
"Any extra income coming in will be great. I have to pay for this. This is a nice resource, but it does cost it has monthly fees. It is underused. We use it as much as possible, but if I can help the community and let them enjoy something, that was my whole goal,” he said.
Swimply lets users find pools with COVID-safe practices and let's pool owners set rules, a guest limit and offer a private entrance option.
Pool renting fees run between $45 to $60 an hour.
KOB 4 reached out to the city of Albuquerque to see if they've heard of the new app, and they sent the following statement:
“Any business operating within the state would need a State tax ID number and business registration from the City. While we have not yet heard any complaints about this issue, there may be potential zoning issues as well as other permitting issues.”
