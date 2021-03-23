New app notifies New Mexicans of possible COVID-19 exposures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) is launching NM Notify, an app that alerts users when they have been exposed to someone who has verified they are infected with COVID-19.

State officials said the app uses Bluetooth technology to communicate with other phones that have the app. If a user verifies they are infected with COVID-19, all other users that have been in contact with that person over a two-week period will be notified of the possible exposure.