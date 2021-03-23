New app notifies New Mexicans of possible COVID-19 exposures | KOB 4
New app notifies New Mexicans of possible COVID-19 exposures

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 23, 2021 10:34 AM
Created: March 23, 2021 10:29 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) is launching NM Notify, an app that alerts users when they have been exposed to someone who has verified they are infected with COVID-19. 

State officials said the app uses Bluetooth technology to communicate with other phones that have the app. If a user verifies they are infected with COVID-19, all other users that have been in contact with that person over a two-week period will be notified of the possible exposure. 

“This is a powerful tool in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19. We strongly encourage the public to activate the NM Notify app on your iPhone or Android phone,” NMDOH Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said. “In combination with vaccination, testing, and continued COVID-safe practices, this app will help us contain COVID-19 and protect New Mexicans.”

State officials said no personal data is collected through the app. 

For more information on setting up NM Notify, click here.


