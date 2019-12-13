New app to help law enforcement track wanted criminals

Crickard and others helped develop the technology. Law enforcement will have access by logging in. Once on the app, it will give officers real-time warrant data based on their location. People with active warrants will show up at their last known addresses. They will show up in different colors based on risk, and how ‘ready-to-go’ the case is.

Right now it's filled with fake data, but they're in the process of getting real-time warrant data.

“The idea is to get those offenders we're ready to move on and their case will actually move the needle on crime in Albuquerque,” said Crickard.

So how will it help officers on the streets?

“Part of the problem with all the data that exists in these proprietary systems and they don’t always talk to one another and you see that problem all over the place,” said Kyle Hartsock, former BCSO detective, who is now Special Agent in Charge of the Crimes Strategies Unit at the DA’s office.

This is the first time it will be in an easily accessible form.

“Almost every time a real shocking crime happens and we look in their history we're like 'oh duh' right, but yet it was missed,” said Hartsock. “So it’s trying to help say ‘this person is more violent, there’s a bigger priority with this person or this group of people because they’re more likely to commit a violent crime.’”

There's no timeline yet on when officers will begin using app.

While it will be for agencies within Bernalillo County, it can also work and be used by other agencies around the state. It would just require them using their own data.