New aquatic center planned for NE Albuquerque park

"And so that is meant to be a signal of what's to come but also give especially elementary and even little kids who can't even get in the water somewhere to cool off in this area of town during the summer,” said Tim Keller, mayor of Albuquerque.

There are four renderings for the future aquatic center ranging from $12 to 13 million that includes different pool layouts.

"It's going to be a signature project for the city that will endure for generations and be a very, very important improvement to the quality of life in our community,” said Dave Simon, director of Parks and Recreation.

The city is still working to secure funding for the new aquatic center and already has about $7 million. They said depending on how things go, construction could begin as soon as 2023.

"Most importantly, I believe that the residents in our community are now seeing that this is gaining momentum,” said Brooke Basson, city councilor.