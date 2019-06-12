New ART bus arrives in Albuquerque
KOB Web Staff
June 12, 2019 01:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mayor Tim Keller showed off a new bus Wednesday that will soon travel through the Albuquerque Rapid Transit corridor.
The turquoise 60 foot, New Flyer Xcelsior, articulated, clean-diesel bus was built in Minnesota and will be able to carry up to 42 passengers.
The rest of the ART buses are scheduled to be delivered over the next six months.
“Our administration’s hard work throughout last year has enabled the city to obtain buses for the ART project in roughly six months, and saved taxpayers money,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “These buses will also have a new distinctively New Mexico look; something to better reflect our Burqueño spirit.”
The mayor said the bus passed the Altoona Testing, which is required by the Federal Transportation Administration.
The first buses could begin using the ART route in the winter, three years after the project began.
The New Flyer buses replaced the electric buses from BYD after the mayor said they failed to pass inspection.
