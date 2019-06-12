New ART bus arrives in Albuquerque

“Our administration’s hard work throughout last year has enabled the city to obtain buses for the ART project in roughly six months, and saved taxpayers money,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “These buses will also have a new distinctively New Mexico look; something to better reflect our Burqueño spirit.”

The mayor said the bus passed the Altoona Testing, which is required by the Federal Transportation Administration.

The first buses could begin using the ART route in the winter, three years after the project began.

The New Flyer buses replaced the electric buses from BYD after the mayor said they failed to pass inspection.