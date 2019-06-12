New ART bus arrives in Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New ART bus arrives in Albuquerque

New ART bus arrives in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
June 12, 2019 01:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mayor Tim Keller showed off a new bus Wednesday that will soon travel through the Albuquerque Rapid Transit corridor.

Advertisement

The turquoise 60 foot, New Flyer Xcelsior, articulated, clean-diesel bus was built in Minnesota and will be able to carry up to 42 passengers.

The rest of the ART buses are scheduled to be delivered over the next six months.

“Our administration’s hard work throughout last year has enabled the city to obtain buses for the ART project in roughly six months, and saved taxpayers money,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “These buses will also have a new distinctively New Mexico look; something to better reflect our Burqueño spirit.”

The mayor said the bus passed the Altoona Testing, which is required by the Federal Transportation Administration. 

The first buses could begin using the ART route in the winter, three years after the project began.

The New Flyer buses replaced the electric buses from BYD after the mayor said they failed to pass inspection.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: June 12, 2019 01:50 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD arrests man suspected of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk
APD arrests man suspected of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk
Three arrested in connection with 2017 stabbing, decapitation
Three arrested in connection with 2017 stabbing, decapitation
Albuquerque mom given a 'second chance' after frightening close call
Albuquerque mom given a 'second chance' after frightening close call
Woman warns others about man who exposed himself to her in Hobby Lobby
Woman warns others about man who exposed himself to her in Hobby Lobby
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
Advertisement




New ART bus arrives in Albuquerque
New ART bus arrives in Albuquerque
Three arrested in connection with 2017 stabbing, decapitation
Three arrested in connection with 2017 stabbing, decapitation
Foothills fire prompts multi-agency response
Crews from 9 different agencies responded to the fire that broke out in Albuquerque's Foothills Tuesday evening.
Pair steals handbags from Albuquerque Michael Kors
Pair steals handbags from Albuquerque Michael Kors
Veteran registry shows rampant problem with burn pit smoke exposure
Veteran registry shows rampant problem with burn pit smoke exposure