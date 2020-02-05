New bill would provide $100 million for crime-fighting tools

The bill would provide $100 million from the state’s general fund to city and county law enforcement agencies across the state. The money would be used for things like upgrading communication systems, laboratory and records systems and video computer aided dispatch systems.

The bill’s other sponsor, Republican Senator Craig Brandt, said it is crucial for law enforcement agencies to have the capability to communicate with each other through their radio systems.

“Our state police can’t communicate with our local police, who usually can’t communicate with their sheriffs’ departments,” Brandt said. “When we respond, we have such a rural state, when we respond we’re not just responding as one police department. We usually respond as three police departments. We’re usually responding as the municipal police and the sheriff’s department as state police.”