New bill would provide $100 million for crime-fighting tools

Kai Porter
Updated: February 05, 2020 06:23 PM
Created: February 05, 2020 04:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –Two Republican lawmakers are sponsoring a bill that would give millions of dollars to law enforcement agencies across the state.
The lawmakers backing Senate bill 231 said it will give law enforcement better equipment to help fight crime.
Republican Senator Mark Moores, who is from Albuquerque, is one of the bill’s sponsors. He said it will help control Albuquerque’s violent crime crisis.
“Crime is out of control in New Mexico, Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, all the way across the state, and our people and our constituents are saying we have got to address this issue,” Moores said.
The bill would provide $100 million from the state’s general fund to city and county law enforcement agencies across the state. The money would be used for things like upgrading communication systems, laboratory and records systems and video computer aided dispatch systems.
The bill’s other sponsor, Republican Senator Craig Brandt, said it is crucial for law enforcement agencies to have the capability to communicate with each other through their radio systems.
“Our state police can’t communicate with our local police, who usually can’t communicate with their sheriffs’ departments,” Brandt said. “When we respond, we have such a rural state, when we respond we’re not just responding as one police department. We usually respond as three police departments. We’re usually responding as the municipal police and the sheriff’s department as state police.”
