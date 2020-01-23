New brewery coming to downtown Albuquerque

Hawker Vanguard
Created: January 23, 2020 06:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A popular old bar in downtown Albuquerque is being converted into a new brewery. What was originally Burt’s Tiki Lounge will now be known as Echo’s, a brewery with live music that doubles as a recording venue.
Owner Jake Ralphs said he wants future generations to see downtown the way he did.
“I would like to see the place improve,” he said. “I would like this to be something my kid could experience and have some pride in.”
The downtown corridor is constantly under development and is considered an opportunity zone for local businesses.
“I remember it as a kid coming here seeing lots of live music,” he said. “I cannot wait for this part of town to come back to its glory. I really think we can bring the right crowd down here and have fun.”
Echo’s is set to open this summer.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company