New businesses set to open at plaza near Coors and Montaño

“This lot was always empty,” said Daniel Contreras, Taylor Ranch resident. “I wish we had another mall with shops and stuff and voilà here it is."

Contreras has lived in Taylor Ranch for 30 years and he's seen the big changes.

“It wasn't much of anything,” he said. “I mean it was a bunch of dirt, very few houses, no little malls. It was empty and we thought, ‘well every area grows eventually.’"

Contreras was right.

This past year, the plaza has been filled with:

Giancarlos Hernandez has seen a steady flow of customers into Grassburger.

“These past couple months have been really busy, the demographic has been so different," Hernandez said. “It's a very diverse group of people from all over the world here."

But there are still storefronts left empty.

“I wanted the northwest side to be like the east side of the city,” Contreras said.

It was recently announced that the following local businesses are moving in:

There are also three other businesses expected to move in this fall, but no names have been announced yet.

Just down the street on Western Trails and Coors, a new PRESNow 24/7 Urgent and Emergency Care is under construction. It's expected to be open this October.