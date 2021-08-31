New center for seniors opens in the South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The South Valley Respite Center has been years in the making and is now ready to welcome New Mexicans 60 years and older.



The free day program for seniors opens Tuesday, Sept. 7, and will be run by Cornucopia Adult and Family Services. The city says it decided not to put the facility on city property. Instead, it is next door to the South Valley Senior Center.



"While they're here hanging out, they can go next door and do some pottery, and do some sewing,” said Albuquerque City Councilor Klarissa Peña. “They do a lot of quilting next door.”

Cornucopia says they offer pick-up services for seniors who live within six miles, and can accommodate up to 26 people at a time. That includes those with early onset dementia.



"We have a little non-intrusive alarm system, so that if someone walks out the back into the parking lot, we're aware right at—immediately,” said Cornucopia CEO Michelle Bishop-Couch.