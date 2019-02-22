New charges filed for former UNM athletic director Paul Krebs
Hawker Vanguard
February 22, 2019 06:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Former UNM athletic director Paul Krebs appeared in district court Friday morning. There was no plea entered by Krebs, who had two new charges filed against him.
Besides his five other felony charges, Krebs is now charged with attempting to commit a felony related to tax fraud and violating ethical principles of public service, a misdemeanor.
The charges could keep Krebs locked up for 15 years.
These accusations started after Krebs allegedly used public money from UNM to take a lavish golf trip to Scotland, and then tried to cover it up.
KOB tried to speak with Krebs after the hearing but he didn't have anything to share with us.
Credits
Hawker Vanguard
Updated: February 22, 2019 06:15 PM
Created: February 22, 2019 03:32 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved