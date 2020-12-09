New chart ranks risks associated with common holiday activities

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the holidays right around the corner, the Texas Medical Association compiled a risk chart of common holiday activities.
"As we started getting into the fall, and you've heard all the news sources say 'Hey, we expect there to be another surge.’ A lot of the same questions—well what can we do during this winter period? Can we go out? can we go caroling?" said Dr. Ogechika Alonzie, with the Texas Medical Association.
The chart ranks the risk of getting coronavirus during an activity on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the riskiest.
"I've gotten into this space of telling people abstinence didn't work with HIV in the 80s and 90s, and it's not going to work around COVID because we are human beings, and we are social creatures, but by giving people a risk score or list of things and relative risk—they can make their decision and hopefully they'll make the right ones,” Dr. Alonzie said.
Some examples include donating canned food, which is listed as a low risk activity. Traveling by plane to visit family and friends is classified as a moderate risk while an activity like taking a picture with Santa is considered a moderate-high risk activity, according to the chart. That’s even assuming everyone is wearing a mask and staying six feet apart.
"The sort of core things we've talked about throughout this pandemic—physical distancing, washing your hands, wearing a mask—I think it's also important to talk about watching your symptoms,” Alonzie said.
Officials said if you feel sick, don’t go out.
Even though the chart was made in Texas, experts said it’s a common sense guide for anyone in any state.
"It's not state specific, it's not community specific. Obviously, Texas is a big state, but this can also be used in New Mexico or Florida,” Dr. Alonzie said.
To view the full risk chart, click here.
