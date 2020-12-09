New chart ranks risks associated with common holiday activities |

Some examples include donating canned food, which is listed as a low risk activity. Traveling by plane to visit family and friends is classified as a moderate risk while an activity like taking a picture with Santa is considered a moderate-high risk activity, according to the chart. That’s even assuming everyone is wearing a mask and staying six feet apart.

"The sort of core things we've talked about throughout this pandemic—physical distancing, washing your hands, wearing a mask—I think it's also important to talk about watching your symptoms,” Alonzie said.

Officials said if you feel sick, don’t go out.

Even though the chart was made in Texas, experts said it’s a common sense guide for anyone in any state.

"It's not state specific, it's not community specific. Obviously, Texas is a big state, but this can also be used in New Mexico or Florida,” Dr. Alonzie said.

To view the full risk chart, click here.