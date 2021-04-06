New child support law brings New Mexico into compliance | KOB 4
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A measure signed into law Monday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham modernizes New Mexico's child support law, bringing the state into compliance with federal regulations and national best practices.

State officials say the changes will keep New Mexico from losing out on more than $147 million in federal money.

The law updates the child support guideline statute to align with federal rules that are based on the combined parents’ actual income and the non-custodial parents’ ability to pay.

It also allows the state to focus on providing employment opportunities and job security to help non-custodial parents meet their obligations.


