New city council committee to focus on public safety

"Well we're still hopeful. The city is still hopeful that we can move forward with some of our reporting required under the agreement. The cost of the federal monitor is quite expensive. Even if we could start self-reporting and get the judge to agree to that it'll be in the city's best interest,” said District 2 Councilman Isaac Benton.

The committee will meet once a month and focus on things like drug abuse, crime and budgets for the city’s police and fire departments. The group will forward their recommendations to the city council based on the data they receive.

A similar public safety committee existed in the past until city councilors voted to disband it in 2012. Eight years later, council members voted to bring it back under Mayor Keller’s administration.

City officials said this new committee gives them more time to ask questions and make informed decisions.

"It's great because it's a really good, intimate way to find out a little bit more of the details. It's a quieter atmosphere,” said District 4 Councilwoman Brooke Bassan. “It was something that we were able and capable of getting more information in a short period of time but then we can ask for more so that when it goes before the full council we can even have more answers.”

The public is welcomed and encouraged to take part in public comment at the committee meetings.