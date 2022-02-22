New city position aims to help find solutions for homelessness

“They have created this role because it really is one of the mayor’s top priorities to address homelessness and our unhoused neighbors,” Holguin said. “We really need someone overseeing all the city contracts and programs that will deal with these unique individual need that people have so that we can eventually get them housed permanently.”



Holguin has a background in health care. Before this, she worked as a nurse practitioner and medical director for community health with Presbyterian. She has a Ph.D. in nursing and health policy.



“There's a lot of behavioral health or substance use that can occur so more services will be allocated to address those needs,” said Holguin.



A tool when considering all of the necessary wrap-around services needed to truly impact those on the streets – an added bonus as the Gibson Health Hub and Gateway Center progresses.



“I would also love to see, sort of, an urgent care environment there to help people deal with needs to that were not overworking the already overburdened ERs,” she said.

Holguin is about two weeks in, so she's really just getting her feet wet right now. But she said she is really excited and hopeful.