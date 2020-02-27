New community offers homes for grandparents who are raising children

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 27, 2020 05:10 PM
Created: February 27, 2020 03:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new community in Albuquerque is catering to grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.
Generations at West Mesa, located near Coors and Central, offers affordable housing for the 55+ community.
“We do have a lot more grandchildren who are coming to rent with their grandchildren, so we are in dire need,” said Renee Hernandez, the property manager at Generations at West Mesa.
The new community was made possible by a partnership between Catholic Charities and Gorman & Company. Units are equipped with washers and dryers.
There is also a playground for the kids on the property.
“This gives them a great home, a new home, a safe environment, affordable and hopefully these children have their own rooms,” Hernandez said.
Units are still available, however, potential tenants will need to meet certain income requirements.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company