New Community Safety Department may be headquartered in SE Albuquerque

"We’ve got to do things like plan for the future and invest in our communities and those things should never take a backseat just because we’re in a crisis," Keller said.

The recommendations will go to the city council, then eventually to the voters in November.

If it passes, it will not raise taxes.

2021 G.O. Bond Proposed Projects Highlights:

$28.4 million for Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue Major investment in the Southeast Area Command - $9 million New vehicles and needed facility repair for APD - $2 million Building Fire Station 12 to increase response times in the International District - $4 million SE Regional Public Safety Center - $7 million

$25 million to improve streets across Albuquerque Expansion of McMahon Boulevard NW - $3 million Citywide Median & Interstate landscaping - $2.5 million Citywide Storm Drainage Improvements - $4.8 million

$17.3 million to ramp up the City’s efforts to address homelessness and youth programming Boosting the City’s Affordable Housing options - $3.3 million Westside Community Center Construction Phase II - $3.5 million Renovations needed to get the Gateway Center off the ground - $2 million

$4.5 million to aide in economic recovery due to the COVID-19 Pandemic Continued investment in revitalizing the Railyards - $2.5 million Metropolitan Redevelopment Improvements in historical areas of the city - $2 million



$16.4 million investments into Parks and Recreation Wells Park ‘Walker’ property Buildout - $4 million Golf Course Improvements - $1 million Regional Park Facilities Development & Renovations - $1.2 million Indoor Sports Complex - $2.25 million

$7.7 million for Libraries, Museum Facilities and Historical Landmarks Library Materials - $2.5 million KiMo Theatre Remodel and Repair - $500,000 Preserving historical collections at the Albuquerque Museum - $875,000

$9 million to support Albuquerque Seniors Cibola Loop Multigenerational Center - $6 million

