New Community Safety Department may be headquartered in SE Albuquerque

The Kathryn Public Safety Center is one of a number of projects the mayor has in mind for the 2021 general obligation bonds. It calls for $7 million for the project.
The $140 million package would provide funding for numerous projects, and infrastructure improvements, including $9 million for renovating and expanding the Southeast Area Command.
"We’ve got to do things like plan for the future and invest in our communities and those things should never take a backseat just because we’re in a crisis," Keller said.
The recommendations will go to the city council, then eventually to the voters in November.
If it passes, it will not raise taxes.
2021 G.O. Bond Proposed Projects Highlights:
- $28.4 million for Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue
- Major investment in the Southeast Area Command - $9 million
- New vehicles and needed facility repair for APD - $2 million
- Building Fire Station 12 to increase response times in the International District - $4 million
- SE Regional Public Safety Center - $7 million
- $25 million to improve streets across Albuquerque
- Expansion of McMahon Boulevard NW - $3 million
- Citywide Median & Interstate landscaping - $2.5 million
- Citywide Storm Drainage Improvements - $4.8 million
- $17.3 million to ramp up the City’s efforts to address homelessness and youth programming
- Boosting the City’s Affordable Housing options - $3.3 million
- Westside Community Center Construction Phase II - $3.5 million
- Renovations needed to get the Gateway Center off the ground - $2 million
- $4.5 million to aide in economic recovery due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Continued investment in revitalizing the Railyards - $2.5 million
- Metropolitan Redevelopment Improvements in historical areas of the city - $2 million
- $16.4 million investments into Parks and Recreation
- Wells Park ‘Walker’ property Buildout - $4 million
- Golf Course Improvements - $1 million
- Regional Park Facilities Development & Renovations - $1.2 million
- Indoor Sports Complex - $2.25 million
- $7.7 million for Libraries, Museum Facilities and Historical Landmarks
- Library Materials - $2.5 million
- KiMo Theatre Remodel and Repair - $500,000
- Preserving historical collections at the Albuquerque Museum - $875,000
- $9 million to support Albuquerque Seniors
- Cibola Loop Multigenerational Center - $6 million
- Art, Open Space and Energy Conservation
- Councilor Discretionary Funds - $9 million
- 3% for Energy Conservation Program - $4.2 million
- 2% for Open Space Acquisition - $2.8 million
- 1% for Public Art - $1.4 million