New construction projects expected throughout Albuquerque
Joy Wang
July 19, 2019 06:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In order to improve city roads, temperatures need to stay above 40 degrees. So once spring and summer rolls around – construction begins.
"Thankfully because of the warm climate we typically live in, we have a striping and paving season that's a little longer than some communities in the northern parts of the country," said Johnny Chandler, spokesperson for the city's Department of Municipal Development.
Through September, Albuquerque has a number of projects in all four quadrants of the city.
"We have 4,600 miles of roadway in the City of Albuquerque we maintain, so it's constant," Chandler said. "It's nonstop."
The city plans on repaving and restriping Lomas between Girard and Carlisle.
A section of Mountain has already been repaved, but it can take a month until it's time to restripe.
"Whenever you lay the asphalt down, you then have to allow the asphalt to cure, curing asphalt takes approximately 4 weeks," Chandler said.
There are also floating parking spaces downtown that will be removed, along with the bike lanes.
"It's for the greater good," Chandler said. "It's a little frustrating but when it's all said and done, it'll be worth it."
Other construction projects include repaving along Carlisle, Wyoming and a subdivision on the West Side.
