New construction projects expected throughout Albuquerque

"We have 4,600 miles of roadway in the City of Albuquerque we maintain, so it's constant," Chandler said. "It's nonstop."

The city plans on repaving and restriping Lomas between Girard and Carlisle.

A section of Mountain has already been repaved, but it can take a month until it's time to restripe.

"Whenever you lay the asphalt down, you then have to allow the asphalt to cure, curing asphalt takes approximately 4 weeks," Chandler said.

There are also floating parking spaces downtown that will be removed, along with the bike lanes.

"It's for the greater good," Chandler said. "It's a little frustrating but when it's all said and done, it'll be worth it."

Other construction projects include repaving along Carlisle, Wyoming and a subdivision on the West Side.