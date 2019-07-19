New construction projects expected throughout Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New construction projects expected throughout Albuquerque

Joy Wang
July 19, 2019 06:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In order to improve city roads, temperatures need to stay above 40 degrees. So once spring and summer rolls around – construction begins. 

Advertisement

"Thankfully because of the warm climate we typically live in, we have a striping and paving season that's a little longer than some communities in the northern parts of the country," said Johnny Chandler, spokesperson for the city's Department of Municipal Development.

Through September, Albuquerque has a number of projects in all four quadrants of the city. 

"We have 4,600 miles of roadway in the City of Albuquerque we maintain, so it's constant," Chandler said. "It's nonstop." 

The city plans on repaving and restriping Lomas between Girard and Carlisle. 

A section of Mountain has already been repaved, but it can take a month until it's time to restripe. 

"Whenever you lay the asphalt down, you then have to allow the asphalt to cure, curing asphalt takes approximately 4 weeks," Chandler said. 

There are also floating parking spaces downtown that will be removed, along with the bike lanes. 

"It's for the greater good," Chandler said. "It's a little frustrating but when it's all said and done, it'll be worth it." 

Other construction projects include repaving along Carlisle, Wyoming and a subdivision on the West Side. 

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: July 19, 2019 06:19 PM
Created: July 19, 2019 05:39 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Nob Hill cafe blames ART for being forced to close
Nob Hill cafe blames ART for being forced to close
Couple accused of making child pornography and abusing two young girls
Couple accused of making child pornography and abusing two young girls
New Mexico congresswoman breaks ranks in wage hike vote
New Mexico congresswoman breaks ranks in wage hike vote
Stabbing death prompts homicide investigation in southeast Albuquerque
Stabbing death prompts homicide investigation in southeast Albuquerque
Memorial services to take place for murdered New Mexico singer
Memorial services to take place for murdered New Mexico singer
Advertisement




Couple accused of making child pornography and abusing two young girls
Couple accused of making child pornography and abusing two young girls
Woman stuck clearing debris after someone dumped mess behind business
Woman stuck clearing debris after someone dumped mess behind business
Viral post shows woman impersonating NMDOT worker
Viral post shows woman impersonating NMDOT worker
How to stay cool on the hottest day of 2019 so far
How to stay cool on the hottest day of 2019 so far
Nob Hill cafe blames ART for being forced to close
Nob Hill cafe blames ART for being forced to close