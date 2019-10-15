New court to focus on needs of Native children

“The law has always been on the federal books and state books but has not always been implemented in a way that benefits Native families,” said Special Master Catherine Begaye. “This court will make sure that we do that."

Tribal leaders say native families have higher rates of children removed from the homes, so they rely on ICWA to keep the culture alive.

Officials say the court will help reduce time in foster care, and also work with families in a culturally sensitive way.

“If ICWA court was open today, we'd have 70 families in ICWA court, over 100 children and parents,” Begaye said. “That is a need in this state."

CYFD officials said there were 252 Native children in foster care at last count, which makes up about 10% percent of the children in the foster care system.