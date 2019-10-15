New court to focus on needs of Native children
Colton Shone
October 15, 2019 06:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Children’s court in the Second Judicial District, which encompasses the Albuquerque metro area, will have its very own Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) court.
ICWA was passed into law in 1978. Native American advocates say it was needed to keep indigenous children with family or other tribal members in the event of being placed into foster care or tribal preference in adoption cases.
On Tuesday, judges, tribal leaders, lawyers and child welfare advocates started the first day of training.
“The law has always been on the federal books and state books but has not always been implemented in a way that benefits Native families,” said Special Master Catherine Begaye. “This court will make sure that we do that."
Tribal leaders say native families have higher rates of children removed from the homes, so they rely on ICWA to keep the culture alive.
Officials say the court will help reduce time in foster care, and also work with families in a culturally sensitive way.
“If ICWA court was open today, we'd have 70 families in ICWA court, over 100 children and parents,” Begaye said. “That is a need in this state."
CYFD officials said there were 252 Native children in foster care at last count, which makes up about 10% percent of the children in the foster care system.
