New crime-fighting strategy for SE Albuquerque to be announced Thursday

“Not yet. I haven't seen any additional police officers driving around yet, so hopefully there will be but we haven't seen that yet,” said Hari Mander Jot Singh Khalsa, who owns Sukhmani Home. “We've been a victim of vandalism in the past few weeks and we are hoping it will make it better."

Nob hill business owners are eager for the crime rate to go down.

“We are obviously rebuilding nob hill and we need as much help as possible," said Lyndsay Adler, who owns a retail shop in Nob Hill.

New Mexico State Police has been busy since the governor ordered officers to help patrol the city.

They said they’ve made arrests, issued citations, conducted traffic stops and reached out to business owners.