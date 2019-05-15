New crime-fighting strategy for SE Albuquerque to be announced Thursday
Megan Abundis
May 15, 2019 10:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department and city councilor Pat Davis will announce a new “proactive policing strategy” for the southeast part of town.
Thursday's announcement will come on the heels of other initiatives to fight violent crime in the city, including adding 50 New Mexico State Police officers to patrol the streets.
KOB 4 spoke with Nob Hill businesses owners to learn if any of the crime-fighting plans are making a difference.
“Not yet. I haven't seen any additional police officers driving around yet, so hopefully there will be but we haven't seen that yet,” said Hari Mander Jot Singh Khalsa, who owns Sukhmani Home. “We've been a victim of vandalism in the past few weeks and we are hoping it will make it better."
Nob hill business owners are eager for the crime rate to go down.
“We are obviously rebuilding nob hill and we need as much help as possible," said Lyndsay Adler, who owns a retail shop in Nob Hill.
New Mexico State Police has been busy since the governor ordered officers to help patrol the city.
They said they’ve made arrests, issued citations, conducted traffic stops and reached out to business owners.
Credits
Megan Abundis
Created: May 15, 2019 10:09 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved