New data gives insight about COVID-19’s impact on premature births

“One of the thoughts was that pregnant women working, well because they were not at work, they are sitting down, lying down. They have more support from their family. They're not being exposed to other infectious diseases,” Gray said.

In other words, because the virus forces people to stay home, pregnant women haven’t been exposed to other diseases as much as they normally would.

“Published articles out of Denmark and Ireland where they've seen a pretty dramatic like 90% decrease in the smallest premature babies. The one’s under 28 weeks or so. It's not widespread. There’s anecdotal data from Australia and some other countries,” Dr. Gray said.

Lovelace and UNM said they’re not seeing a decrease in preemies, but Presbyterian Hospital is.

Although there’s not a clear reason why the U.S. hasn’t had as dramatic of a decrease in preemies compare to other countries, Dr. Gray said it could be because the U.S. isn’t handling COVID well.

“We're supposed to be staying at home, but I know when I'm out and about, I don't see a big decrease in people in stores and dining on patios,” she said.