New data reveals which work sectors are being hit that hardest by COVID-19

“The population of restaurant workers tends to be the 20-something year olds or younger. There tends to be more people in that industry living paycheck to paycheck and therefore when you're not feeling well they still realize they have to go into work,” Kenney said.

The state has laid out guidelines if an employee tests positive:

seize operations temporarily

test all employees

commit to re-testing employees at a later time

disinfect workplaces

implement a safety plan

“What we're finding is that most employers are very willing to work with us to make sure that the rest of their employees are safe and that the spread of the infection doesn't go beyond the one or few employees identified,” said Sandra Ely, division direction of the New Mexico Environment Department.

The state has seen a dramatic rise in rapid responses week after week.

“So we've gone from 30 to 70 to 165 in the course of three weeks— that's very troubling,” Kenney said.”

“It's important for the public to realize that the environment department is out there conducting investigations to ensure that the spread of COVID is as controlled and the transmission of it is being prevented in those essential businesses that are open,” he added.

The state environment department is also handling complaints like issues of employers failing to be transparent and failing to follow COVID safe guidelines.

To file a report of noncompliance, click here.



