New data sheds light on Albuquerque's homeless youth population

Researchers discovered several common threads among respondents: young Native Americans, women, and people who identify as non-binary were more likely to have unstable housing compared to other demographics.

On top of that, young people who were in the foster system, spent a night in jail, or had children were also likely to face housing issues.

"Part of what we do know, and this study is highlighting, is adverse child experiences, ACEs,” Pierce said. "That's also just that important reminder on what we need to do upstream to really mitigate those ACEs."

Researchers said there are a number of reason why teens and young adults could be facing homelessness – including money problems, family issues, mental health struggles, and more. However, they were alarmed at how many did not know where to look for help.

"It was amazing how many kids we talked to that really didn't, they said ‘I didn't know where to look for resources, I didn't know these things we're here,’” said Cathleen Willging, PIRE researcher.

Albuquerque city leaders admit there are not enough resources for youth experiencing housing difficulties but say this study can help change that.

"The homeless coordinating council, the city, the county, UNM needs to take this data and say now what? So it's not to say we're not going to respond to this data, we've got to respond to this important data,” Pierce said.



