New details emerge in hotel homicide; suspect refuses to appear in court

Officials confirmed he was a security guard at the Ambassador Inn and a close family friend told KOB 4, he leaves behind three sons.

"His boys that he was paying the rent, his boys, you know, he's feeding them, giving them money, is buying them clothes. He was doing everything a father should do," said John Loftis, a family friend.

Loftis says Mora was his best friend. They reportedly worked together at Mora's company, Shadow Security--where he says he witnessed first hand just how dangerous the Ambassador Inn can be.

"Of course, you come across people smoking fentanyl, gang bangers, drug dealers, you know, all kinds of other stuff. You know, it's kind of like you can't have your gun in your holster, you got to kind of carry it at the ready. You know, because you just never know when you turn a corner--what somebody's gonna do if you confront them," Loftis said.

A fear that became all too real for Mora when police say he was gunned down in one of the hotel's hallways early Tuesday morning.

"It's just a shocker you know, it really is when you find out your best friend, your boss, your almost like brother died, you know, got shot and killed. Just terrible. But, you know, probably made a lot of enemies kicking people out. And, of course, people smoking fentanyl all the time there," said Loftis.

APD said Tuesday they are taking action to curb crime at the inn, by sending more officers to patrol the area, check license plates for stolen cars, and set up cameras.

"My officers are aware that this is something that we want to pay a lot of attention to, that we want to make sure that we have open lines of communication with individuals that work there. As far as well as any anybody that are staying here," said APD Valley Commander Scott Norris.

APD Chief Harold Medina tweeted condolences to the family.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Mora's family during this difficult time.