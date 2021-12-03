New details emerge in tragic death of infant in Valencia County

Deputy: "Alright ma'am. We're just going to figure what's going on, OK, I'm not the one that's inside the house right now, so we're going to walk this way..."

Milton was alone with her two children when she called about her baby's death. This was one week after making the call to the sheriff's office warning that she was worried she might hurt them. After that first call, she was taken to the hospital, and the children were released to her husband's care.

Other videos show deputies interacting with Milton as she is processed and eventually charged.

There are sitll major questions in this case surrounding how Valencia County deputies and CYFD responded to Milton's initial call for help.

KOB 4 is still looking through these newly-released videos. Chase Golightly will have more details tonight on the Nightbeat.