New details emerge in tragic death of infant in Valencia County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kiria Milton called for help a week before her child was found dead, saying she was afraid she might hurt her two children.
New lapel video obtained by KOB 4 reveals new details about the investigation and what Milton had to say when deputies arrived at her home. Milton is charged with intentional abuse of a child resulting in death.
One video shows officers rushing to the family's home on Nov. 15, shortly after Milton called 911 saying her one-month-old baby was dead. Milton is outside the home, sobbing. Then she told investigators she had nothing to do with the baby's death.
Milton: "I know I had a call, but I did not do this."
Deputy: "Alright ma'am. We're just going to figure what's going on, OK, I'm not the one that's inside the house right now, so we're going to walk this way..."
Milton was alone with her two children when she called about her baby's death. This was one week after making the call to the sheriff's office warning that she was worried she might hurt them. After that first call, she was taken to the hospital, and the children were released to her husband's care.
Other videos show deputies interacting with Milton as she is processed and eventually charged.
There are sitll major questions in this case surrounding how Valencia County deputies and CYFD responded to Milton's initial call for help.
