New details emerge on violent crime spree suspect

According to the criminal complaint:

“He yelled, ‘Do you need any help?’ but the male did not reply. Instead, he turned and fired a gun at him.

After shooting at the man trying to help, Marquez walked north on Elm Street where he broke into a house, kidnapping the woman inside, stealing her gun, and car. After she was found safe she told police. She had been taking a shower when she heard someone break down her front door. She got out of the shower and began hearing banging on her bedroom door. A man entered her bedroom. The man pointed a fire arm at her head, telling her that he was going to kill her.”

The criminal complaint goes on to say Marquez then forced her into her car at gun point and drove up and down I-25 and I-40 for two hours until they ran out of gas near Willow Run Drive. In this neighborhood, he rammed the stolen car into multiple houses and garage doors before he broke into another house and the woman escaped.

Marquez opened fired into a house on Willow run Drive while a family with three kids hid in the bedroom until police arrived. The family told the cops:

“They were startled awake by the sound of the door being kicked in, he told his wife to grab his gun and call 911. When he shouted downstairs to the suspect “I have a gun” the suspect replied “Do you wanna go [expletive]” immediately followed by gunshots.”

By the time police arrived, Marquez had stolen this families car and drove off.

Marquez headed south until he showed up at a gas station near Gibson and Carlisle. Surveillance video shows him shoot at two women pumping gas before kidnapping them. Only to kick them out of the car a few miles away where they flagged down Bernalillo County Deputies.

They told the officers:

“After firing his gun, he threatened to kill them if they did not get in his car. The man told the girls that he was going to use them to get away from the police and at one point asked their ages. When they said 16 the man turned toward her, pointed the gun in her face and yelled “Don’t [expletive] lie to me!” after a few miles the man randomly pulled over and let them out and they were unsure where they were.”

Finally, Marquez ended up on Chama street northeast. Police say Marquez attacked a homeowner and stole their car:

“They were in their bedroom when they heard glass breaking, when they checked it out they saw an unknown man standing in their kitchen. He asked for their car keys. The wife went into the bedroom to call police and the husband tried to confront the man. That’s when the man grabbed a bottle of alcohol and hit the husband with the bottle. It broke, cutting the husband's hands and feet.”

Once Marquez drove off he went the wrong way on I-40, crashed, and took off on foot and that was the last time he was seen, on the night of Feb. 20.

Now this isn’t Marquez’s first run in with the law. Rrecords show that Marquez has multiple felonies going back to 2011 that include burglary, assaulting a police officer, domestic assault, stealing a motor vehicle, and credit card fraud.