New development in the works on Albuquerque's West Side

It’s already 60% filled and the first to go up will be a retail center, said Strickland.

“There will be a lot of good services out that way that currently aren't on the westside that are on the eastside one of which is one of the purveyors we talked about earlier Two Boys Donuts," he added.

The corner sat vacant for years but some tenants are already signing on to the future high-end gated complex.

“Just because that land has sat idle for so long, it’s the only corner out there at that intersection that’s undeveloped,” said Strickland. “It’s a great opportunity for these developers which is holly partners. It’s a great opportunity for them to create something really special.”