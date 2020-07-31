New donut shop opens in Nob Hill

It’s the perfect spot, he said, to open his new shop. He started working on the business around the time the pandemic was in full swing.

“We decided that we just weren’t going to be dissuaded. We were going to go forward. We were going to lean into the storm,” said Goodrich. “We weren’t going to be intimidated by the circumstance, we had a plan, we had an idea."

So far, he’s thriving, making fresh-from-scratch donuts every single night. He said business is good.

“Every day has been better than the previous day,” said Goodrich. “Word of mouth is really spreading big. I mean people are, we’re getting great feedback, people are telling their friends. They’re posting on social media.”

People in the area are excited to see a new business fill one of the vacant store fronts, on this once thriving stretch of Central. A sign that some good can come even in the most difficult times.

The gallery portion of the shop is called Happy Medium Art Studio. When the time comes, they want to host art classes, even some demonstrations.

For now, the donut shop is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.