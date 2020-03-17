New emergency ordinance allows Bernalillo County to issue a curfew, close streets | KOB 4
New emergency ordinance allows Bernalillo County to issue a curfew, close streets

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: March 17, 2020 05:09 PM
Created: March 17, 2020 04:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Commission passed a resolution Tuesday declaring all of Bernalillo County’s unincorporated area as an emergency area due to the coronavirus.

The move allows the county to free up resources and request assistance from the state.

Commissioners also approved a Civil Emergency Management Powers Ordinance.  The order allows the county to do the follow:

  • Declare curfew hours with violators subject to arrest
  • Close streets, alleys or other public thoroughfares
  • Order the closing of mass assembly to include theaters, clubs and performance or athletic spaces
  • Order the closing of child care or education facilities such as daycares, preschools or private educational institutions
  • Order that places of private employment take reasonable measures to minimize exposure to unusual infectious diseases or health risks to employees or customers to include additional cleaning and sanitizing protocols, partial or full closure, or allowing employees to work from home or take leave, and deploying social distancing protocols
  • Cancel county sponsored events and gatherings, cancel or impose limitations or special protocols for the provision of county services and the use of county facilities, distribution or redistribution of county resources and budgetary appropriations
  • Enter into agreements authorizing the use of county-owned properties by third parties, or agreements for the county’s use of non-county owned property outside the usual requirements for county real property transactions
  • Issue other orders as are imminently necessary for the protection of life and property

The emergency area resolution and the emergency powers act were passed by a unanimous vote and take effect immediately.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

