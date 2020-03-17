New emergency ordinance allows Bernalillo County to issue a curfew, close streets

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: March 17, 2020 05:09 PM
Created: March 17, 2020 04:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Commission passed a resolution Tuesday declaring all of Bernalillo County’s unincorporated area as an emergency area due to the coronavirus.
The move allows the county to free up resources and request assistance from the state.
Commissioners also approved a Civil Emergency Management Powers Ordinance. The order allows the county to do the follow:
The emergency area resolution and the emergency powers act were passed by a unanimous vote and take effect immediately.
