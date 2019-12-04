New entertainment venue making construction progress

The project is broken up into two phases. The first phase is the portion with the restaurants and bars.

“This could have gone anywhere but I love Albuquerque. My goal from day one was to make everything as local as much as possible and we've done that,” said Chavez. “The restaurants are local and everyone we've dealt with.”

The second phase of the project is the concert hall. Chavez said the hall will be able to hold up to 3,200 people and offer VIP seating options.

“The idea is to have something every single night. That probably won’t happen, but between mixed martial arts and trade shows, comic cons, concerts of all varieties--we'll be able to get quite a few shows,” Chavez said.

“Albuquerque is a hot spot,” he added.

On top of construction jobs, Chavez said Revel will offer anywhere between 160 and 200 new jobs.

The first phase is expected to be complete by January 2020. Chavez said they are hoping to have the first concert in the venue by April.