New entertainment venue making construction progress

Brittany Costello
Created: December 04, 2019 10:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Construction crews are making progress on a new entertainment center coming to northeast Albuquerque.
The entertainment and dining venue, “Revel”, is taking over the old Sports Authority building near I-25 and will feature locally owned restaurants and bars.
Revel has revealed a number of those restaurants that will be inside: Perico’s, Saggio’s, Revel Burger, Rude Boy Cookies, Hundred Hands Coffee Shop, Draft Day Sports Bar, Uptown Funk Dueling Piano Bar and The Lobby Bar.
“It’s going to be like you're walking into a mall basically,” said Daniel Chavez, owner and operator of Revel. “If you're going to a concert then you’re going to be able to experience this as you’re walking into the concert hall.”
The project is broken up into two phases. The first phase is the portion with the restaurants and bars.
“This could have gone anywhere but I love Albuquerque. My goal from day one was to make everything as local as much as possible and we've done that,” said Chavez. “The restaurants are local and everyone we've dealt with.”
The second phase of the project is the concert hall. Chavez said the hall will be able to hold up to 3,200 people and offer VIP seating options.
“The idea is to have something every single night. That probably won’t happen, but between mixed martial arts and trade shows, comic cons, concerts of all varieties--we'll be able to get quite a few shows,” Chavez said.
“Albuquerque is a hot spot,” he added.
On top of construction jobs, Chavez said Revel will offer anywhere between 160 and 200 new jobs.
The first phase is expected to be complete by January 2020. Chavez said they are hoping to have the first concert in the venue by April.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company