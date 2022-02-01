New eviction prevention program now in effect for two NM counties

"Put money into the hands of the landlords who have gone potentially a long time without rent payments and then keep the roof over the head of the tenants who had been struggling financially throughout the pandemic," Justice Bacon said.



Officials told KOB 4 that a majority of the $2 million will go toward paying mediators for these cases. The state's goal is to steer both parties in the right direction and help them access the money they need in order to resolve the lawsuit.



The Eviction Prevention and Diversion Program goes into effect Tuesday, Feb. 1, but only in Curry and Roosevelt counties. The NM Supreme Court said it hopes to expand the program statewide next month, which is when they plan to lift New Mexico's eviction moratorium.

Until then, officials say anyone in New Mexico who needs housing assistance can apply for it now by visiting this website with information on available options and who qualifies for help.