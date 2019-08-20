New Explora expansion will be geared toward teens | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Explora expansion will be geared toward teens

Eddie Garcia
August 20, 2019 06:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Explora is planning on building a new exhibition space geared toward teens.

Advertisement

The new 8,000-square-foot extension will be named X-Studio and will include a coding lab, maker space, classrooms and a teen lounge.

Joe Hastings, executive director of Explora said he wants the new addition to encourage teenagers to go into STEM careers.

“We need to do something for our teens and do better by our teens, so that's what X-Studio is about,” Hastings said. “Helping teens get on pathways to great careers and for us that means STEM careers: science, technology, engineering and math.”

The goal is to also introduce art as a crucial addition to STEM curriculum to help grow the state’s creative economy.

“Creative economy is what it's all about,” Hastings said. “We hear these kind of great stories about other of our colleagues and friends like Meow Wolf — and this state is ripe for that kind of growth.”

Explora has raised $3.6 of the $4 million needed to build Studio-X.

To help support Explora’s expansion click here.

Credits

Eddie Garcia


Updated: August 20, 2019 06:20 PM
Created: August 20, 2019 05:15 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Witness: Police officer shot man who was waving gun around
Witness: Police officer shot man who was waving gun around
APD officer fired for unnecessary force
APD officer fired for unnecessary force
Warrant: Man accused of killing Marine tried to rob him before shooting him in the head 4 times
Warrant: Man accused of killing Marine tried to rob him before shooting him in the head 4 times
Charges re-filed against man accused of crashing into gate at NMSP office
Charges re-filed against man accused of crashing into gate at NMSP office
Police investigate bomb threat at Rio Rancho post office
Police investigate bomb threat at Rio Rancho post office
Advertisement




Witness: Police officer shot man who was waving gun around
Witness: Police officer shot man who was waving gun around
Report: APD sees increase in use of force incidents
Report: APD sees increase in use of force incidents
Mother seeks justice for Marine son who was killed
Mother seeks justice for Marine son who was killed
Expectant mother has baby stuff stolen
Expectant mother has baby stuff stolen
Charges re-filed against man accused of crashing into gate at NMSP office
Charges re-filed against man accused of crashing into gate at NMSP office