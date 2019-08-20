New Explora expansion will be geared toward teens

“We need to do something for our teens and do better by our teens, so that's what X-Studio is about,” Hastings said. “Helping teens get on pathways to great careers and for us that means STEM careers: science, technology, engineering and math.”

The goal is to also introduce art as a crucial addition to STEM curriculum to help grow the state’s creative economy.

“Creative economy is what it's all about,” Hastings said. “We hear these kind of great stories about other of our colleagues and friends like Meow Wolf — and this state is ripe for that kind of growth.”

Explora has raised $3.6 of the $4 million needed to build Studio-X.

