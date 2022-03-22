New funding expands access to higher education in New Mexico

At UNM, you won't have to submit another application for the Opportunity Scholarship but be sure to check with the school you're applying to just in case. Even if you know you qualify for this state scholarship, it's always a good idea to still apply for the FAFSA – the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

"The Opportunity Scholarship can help pay for tuition and fees or it can apply to all tuition and fees," Malone said. "So if the student that applies for the FASFA, if they get a Pell Grant or if they get loans or they get other resources from the federal government that can apply to other expenses besides tuition and fees, such as room and board, transportation expenses and books and supplies."

UNM says current students usually get a good idea of their financial aid package by March or April but the university is still looking for clarification on special circumstances from the state. UNM will directly notify students if they qualify.