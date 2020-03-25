New health orders issued to preserve New Mexico's supply of masks, gloves | KOB 4
New health orders issued to preserve New Mexico's supply of masks, gloves

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 25, 2020 12:43 PM
Created: March 25, 2020 11:08 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced two new health orders intended to protect the personal protective equipment that health care workers need. 

The first order puts a stop to all non-essential heath services in order to conserve medical supplies for hospitals. Non-essential health services are defined as anything that can be delayed up to three months without risking your health. This includes things like dental or orthodontist appointments. It does not include emergency care, surgery or other treatments that would result in a serious condition getting worse. 

The second order will ask that all medical wholesale suppliers have prior approval from the Department of Health before distributing supplies. This will allow health care workers to be able to access protective gear like gloves or masks. 

“We’re going to do everything we can – everything – to protect those on the front line of this war against COVID-19,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “The doctors, nurses and others who are testing and treating these patients must be properly equipped; we owe them that. I have to make sure that if you need hospital care, we’re ready. And as we work to get more equipment from the federal government we’re going to take steps to protect and judiciously use the resources we have now.”

Health care providers and wholesale medical supplies must submit an inventory of their personal protective gear to the state's Health Department within three days. Both orders will take effect Wednesday, March 25. 

To read the order banning non-essential health services, click here. To read the order barring wholesale medical suppliers from distributing gear without prior approval from NMDOH, click here


