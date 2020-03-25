New health orders issued to preserve New Mexico's supply of masks, gloves

The second order will ask that all medical wholesale suppliers have prior approval from the Department of Health before distributing supplies. This will allow health care workers to be able to access protective gear like gloves or masks.

“We’re going to do everything we can – everything – to protect those on the front line of this war against COVID-19,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “The doctors, nurses and others who are testing and treating these patients must be properly equipped; we owe them that. I have to make sure that if you need hospital care, we’re ready. And as we work to get more equipment from the federal government we’re going to take steps to protect and judiciously use the resources we have now.”