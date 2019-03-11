New hotel will be home to Ronald McDonald House
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Presbyterian Health, Marriott and Ronald McDonald House Charities have teamed up for a new property.
“Here, we have the public-private partnership gone wild,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller during the groundbreaking ceremony near Central and I-25 Monday.
A skyway bridge will connect the Springhill Suites by Marriott and Presbyterian.
The third floor of the hotel will be the first newly-built Ronald McDonald house inside a hotel.
The 20 rooms will serve families with sick kids who can’t afford to stay anywhere else.
The rooms are expected to accommodate 640 families every year.
The hotel is expected to be complete in early 2020.
