New House majority leader to be elected in coming weeks

SANTA FE, N.M. - The New Mexico House Democratic Caucus announced Saturday that it will hold elections in the upcoming weeks and that House Majority Whip Doreen Gallegos will serve as Acting Majority Floor leader.

“We are fortunate to have a number of highly-qualified and capable members who would serve as excellent additions to leadership,” said Speaker Brian Egolf. “Given the serious responsibilities of this position, we want to ensure that potential candidates and caucus members have the time needed before a careful selection is made.”