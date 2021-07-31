New House majority leader to be elected in coming weeks

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 31, 2021 07:12 PM
Created: July 31, 2021 07:02 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. - The New Mexico House Democratic Caucus announced Saturday that it will hold elections in the upcoming weeks and that House Majority Whip Doreen Gallegos will serve as Acting Majority Floor leader.
“We are fortunate to have a number of highly-qualified and capable members who would serve as excellent additions to leadership,” said Speaker Brian Egolf. “Given the serious responsibilities of this position, we want to ensure that potential candidates and caucus members have the time needed before a careful selection is made.”
“The House Democratic Caucus will continue to put the needs of our constituents first and focus on our work for the people of New Mexico,” Gallegos said. “I am honored and ready to step into the role of Acting Majority Floor Leader and ensure that the Majority Office continues to serve all of our constituents seamlessly.”
“Given the very difficult circumstances in which we have found ourselves, I am proud of my Democratic colleagues in the House and I am confident in the clear path we have laid out for the future of the House Majority Leader position,” said House Majority Caucus Chair D. Wonda Johnson. “House Democrats will continue to put the people of New Mexico first.”
This follows a meeting by the Caucus to discuss the resignation of Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton and the future of her vacated leadership role.
