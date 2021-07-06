New initiative targets retail crime

"This is a public safety initiative, which is intended to protect families in the City of Albuquerque, and families in the State of New Mexico," Balderas said.

The initiative includes dedicating some of the state's top prosecutors, improving communication lines between agencies and leveraging technologies to help catch criminals.

One example-- Home Depot has license plate scanners that Albuquerque police will be able to tap into, in hopes of catching criminals in the act.

"Getting private entities that have these license plate readers being able to hook them up to our system so that we could quickly alert our officers that a stolen vehicle has entered this private property is also going to be key for us to be proactive and able to enforce and to take some of these career criminals into custody," said APD Chief Harold Medina.