New International District library set to open next year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The City of Albuquerque is working to enhance the International District by putting more resources in the neighborhood – including a new library.
After breaking ground last year, construction has come a long way. The building is up and construction crews are working hard to put the final touches on Albuquerque's newest library.
“It was really to create a space that no matter who you were no matter your lifestyle, was as good or as bad, that you would feel welcome here,” said Faith Okuma, landscape architect
The new library is going to be more than just a place to check out a book and is one example of the city's ongoing effort to improve the International District. The library is going to be a resource for the International District and they took into consideration who will use the space.
Earlier this year, the city announced a $4 million expansion of the APD substation at Louisiana and Zuni. That project includes a 100-seat community room where the public can meet with police.
Back over at the library as crews fill in the new building, the city said this will fill a gap in the library system
“We are very intentional of where new libraries go and this is kind of a hole in terms of the service area and where the population was,” said Okuma.
Right now the plan is to move books and staff into the new library around December then fully open the doors to the public in March.
