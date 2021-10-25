New International District library set to open next year

Earlier this year, the city announced a $4 million expansion of the APD substation at Louisiana and Zuni. That project includes a 100-seat community room where the public can meet with police.

Back over at the library as crews fill in the new building, the city said this will fill a gap in the library system

“We are very intentional of where new libraries go and this is kind of a hole in terms of the service area and where the population was,” said Okuma.

Right now the plan is to move books and staff into the new library around December then fully open the doors to the public in March.