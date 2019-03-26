New judge to decide whether young man who killed family should be freed | KOB 4
New judge to decide whether young man who killed family should be freed



March 26, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A amenability hearing date has been set for Nehemiah Griego.

The hearing will take place on April 15th and 16th.

Judge Alisa Hart will be tasked with deciding whether Griego has responded to years of psychological treatment while in juvenile detention. If Judge Hart rules that Griego has responded to treatment, he would be released from prison.

The 21-year-old shot and killed his parents and three young siblings in 2013 when he was just 15-years-old. 

Judge Hart took over the case after two other judges recused themselves.

Updated: March 26, 2019
Created: March 26, 2019

